Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$34.42 and last traded at C$34.40. Approximately 47,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 82,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.35.

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.53.

