Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Down 18.1% in April

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 78,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $68.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,917. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.26 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.50.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

