Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Varta Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VARGF remained flat at $101.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Varta has a 52-week low of $101.75 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.75.

About Varta

VARTA AG engages in the research, development, production, sale, and marketing of micro batteries and energy storage solutions. It operates through Lithium-Ion Solutions and Microbatteries, and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions and Microbatteries segment focuses on the microbatteries, Lithium-Ion coinpower, LithiumIon large cells, and Lithium-Ion battery packs business.

