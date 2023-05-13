Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in April

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,700 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 401,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 786.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Venture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Venture Stock Performance

VEMLF stock remained flat at $11.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58. Venture has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

About Venture

Venture Corp. Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, fulfilment, and engineering services to the electronics industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions; and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. The company was founded on August 4, 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

