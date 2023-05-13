Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 248 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 149,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Albemarle by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.4 %

ALB stock opened at $195.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.31 and its 200 day moving average is $241.87. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

