Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

NYSE ABT opened at $110.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

