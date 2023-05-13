Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

