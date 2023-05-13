Verge Trading Down 13.3% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $30.78 million and $459,920.19 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,863.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00301125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.52 or 0.00571515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00067709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.21 or 0.00425160 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,327,019 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,327,013 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

