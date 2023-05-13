Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lessened by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,380,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,512,147,000 after buying an additional 1,984,077 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 80,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 326,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 93,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

VZ opened at $37.59 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

