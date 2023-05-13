VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 429 ($5.41) and last traded at GBX 429 ($5.41). Approximately 150,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 159,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 426 ($5.38).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 414.57, a quick ratio of 55.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of £682.08 million, a PE ratio of -237.43 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 429.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 439.67.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s payout ratio is -670.39%.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

