Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VTRU. TheStreet lowered shares of Vitru from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vitru from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vitru presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.
Vitru Trading Up 9.3 %
Vitru stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $565.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of -0.18. Vitru has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitru
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vitru by 4,544.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 65,307 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vitru by 12.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vitru by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vitru by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vitru Company Profile
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.