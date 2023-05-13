Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VTRU. TheStreet lowered shares of Vitru from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vitru from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vitru presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Vitru stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $565.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of -0.18. Vitru has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vitru will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vitru by 4,544.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 65,307 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vitru by 12.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vitru by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vitru by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

