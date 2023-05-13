Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 38.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Vontier by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.