Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lowered by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.13.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $153.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $412.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.37. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

