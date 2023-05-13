WAX Market Capitalization Hits $183.46 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $183.46 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,981,213,003 coins and its circulating supply is 3,276,037,365 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,980,901,860.016339 with 3,232,444,887.2479725 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05603206 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,553,332.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

