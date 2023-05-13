Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of WMLLF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 627,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,975. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. Wealth Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

