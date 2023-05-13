Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wealth Minerals Trading Up 14.2 %
Shares of WMLLF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 627,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,975. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. Wealth Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.90.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wealth Minerals (WMLLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.