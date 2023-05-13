WEMIX Trading 15.3% Lower This Week (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002919 BTC on popular exchanges. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $196.93 million and $5.86 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 964,584,479 coins and its circulating supply is 250,705,770 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 964,526,878.7422305 with 250,644,870.22473654 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.81569866 USD and is up 17.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $13,200,156.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

