WEMIX (WEMIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $194.14 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. WEMIX has a total market cap of $194.14 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 964,606,079 coins and its circulating supply is 250,723,770 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 964,526,878.7422305 with 250,644,870.22473654 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.81569866 USD and is up 17.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $13,200,156.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

