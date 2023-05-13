Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Werner Enterprises has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.8 %

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,059,000 after purchasing an additional 812,355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,243,000 after buying an additional 86,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,799,000 after buying an additional 79,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,182,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WERN. UBS Group reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.