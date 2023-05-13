West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in April

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,669,800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 36,693,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 266,698.0 days.

West China Cement Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WCHNF remained flat at $0.13 on Friday. West China Cement has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

About West China Cement

West China Cement Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of cement and cement products. It offers materials used in the construction of infrastructure projects such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, water conservancy, and water transfer projects.

