West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in April

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,669,800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 36,693,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 266,698.0 days.
West China Cement Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WCHNF remained flat at $0.13 on Friday. West China Cement has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.
About West China Cement
