Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE:IGI) Stock Price Up 1%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGIGet Rating) was up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.73. Approximately 22,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 24,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGI. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

