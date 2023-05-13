Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE:IGI) Stock Price Up 1%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) was up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.73. Approximately 22,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 24,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
