Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE:IGI) Stock Price Up 1%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) was up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.73. Approximately 22,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 24,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGI. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

