Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,238,000 after purchasing an additional 391,140 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 281,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 106,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.3 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.