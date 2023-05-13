Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Update

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,951,600 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the April 15th total of 1,487,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.0 days.
Whitehaven Coal Price Performance
WHITF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. 6,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,862. Whitehaven Coal has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.
About Whitehaven Coal
