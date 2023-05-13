Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Update

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,951,600 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the April 15th total of 1,487,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.0 days.

WHITF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. 6,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,862. Whitehaven Coal has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

