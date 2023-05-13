Windham Capital Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Windham Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.