Windham Capital Management LLC Has $943,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Windham Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $199.64 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.45 and its 200-day moving average is $192.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.