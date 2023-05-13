Windham Capital Management LLC Purchases 53,449 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 20.0% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $51,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,228,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,899,000 after acquiring an additional 710,995 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI opened at $204.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.