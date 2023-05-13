WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 50,126 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter valued at $681,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 45.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter valued at $205,000.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CXSE traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $31.90. 22,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,675. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57.

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

