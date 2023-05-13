WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the April 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

DGRE traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $21.81. 9,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,040. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,699,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,688,000 after acquiring an additional 78,610 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

