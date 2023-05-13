World Mobile Token (WMT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $56.74 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $56.74 million and $747,186.95 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 409,664,208 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

