Wrapped BNB 24 Hour Volume Tops $105.81 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $963.46 million and approximately $105.81 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $310.37 or 0.01162268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,104,229 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

