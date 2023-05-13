Wrapped BNB Market Cap Reaches $964.62 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $310.28 or 0.01153546 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $964.62 million and $124.40 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,108,841 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

