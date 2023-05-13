Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in April

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Yoshitsu Stock Performance

Shares of Yoshitsu stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,040. Yoshitsu has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yoshitsu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yoshitsu by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

