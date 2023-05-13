Zambesigold (ZGD) Price Reaches $0.51

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a market cap of $56.09 million and $134,971.23 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

