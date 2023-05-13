Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Update

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

ZIJMY traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. 2,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. Zijin Mining Group has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $36.22.

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

