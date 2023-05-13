ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,059 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.87% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $226,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after buying an additional 2,843,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 503.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,814,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Insider Activity

ZI traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,826. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.