Zscaler’s (ZS) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 888

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zscaler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.68.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

