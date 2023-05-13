Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZYME. TheStreet raised shares of Zymeworks from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $632.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

Insider Transactions at Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 49.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,087,473 shares in the company, valued at $80,699,784. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

