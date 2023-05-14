0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $996,998.70 and approximately $116,027.31 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000453 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin’s genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

0xBitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

