15,281 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,281 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.88. The firm has a market cap of $192.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Bank of America reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

