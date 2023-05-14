15,732 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,198. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.