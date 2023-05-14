1,588 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Bought by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 71.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $210.07 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

