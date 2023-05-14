1,689 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after buying an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 108.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,742 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 431.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,718,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $155.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.19 and its 200-day moving average is $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $367.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

