1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the April 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOW. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 589,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,401.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 435,031 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Price Performance

NASDAQ BCOW traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.05 and a beta of 0.34. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary, PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

