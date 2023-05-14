5,603 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Purchased by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $46.76.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.