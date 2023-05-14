7,754 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Ellerson Group Inc. ADV

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.2% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Surevest LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $325.03 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $334.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

