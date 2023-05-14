9,220 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 94.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
CSX stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
