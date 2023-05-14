a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Up 45.1% in April

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 732,800 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the April 15th total of 505,200 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 312,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at a.k.a. Brands

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $36,562.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,712.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $36,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,712.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long purchased 79,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $50,386.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 383,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,432.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 37,835 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 8.3 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.19.

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.04. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.44 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

