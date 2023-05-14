ABCMETA (META) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,713.54

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $1,713.54 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025147 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018438 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,113.76 or 1.00034379 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000206 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,623.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.