Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,247.10

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,247.10 ($15.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,285 ($16.21). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,264 ($15.95), with a volume of 98,069 shares traded.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.24 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,247.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,289.98.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

