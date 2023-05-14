Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 3,154 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,950,620 shares of company stock worth $18,767,388 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $82.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 101.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

