Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 3,154 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,950,620 shares of company stock worth $18,767,388 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE BX opened at $82.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 101.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.67.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
