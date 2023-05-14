Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.27. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

